EDWARDSVILLE - The final installment of tax bills for Madison County taxpayers will be due soon, according to a recent press release from Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser. The due date is Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, and Slusser reminded taxpayers of their payment options.

“With the due date quickly approaching, I want to remind everyone that the fourth and final tax installment will be due Wednesday, Dec. 6,” Slusser said. “Remember, there are many ways to pay including the option of paying by phone at 1-844-919-4300.”

Payments can also be made through your financial institution’s online bill pay service, by mail, at a participating collector bank or credit union in Madison County, in person at the Treasurer’s Office in Edwardsville, or online on the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org.

“No penalty will be applied for payments mailed and postmarked by the due date,” Slusser added. “I would encourage taxpayers to take a payment inside the post office to have it postmarked if they are planning to mail it on the actual due date. Mail collected from drop boxes is often not locally postmarked, but sent to a distribution center in St. Louis, which can take an extra day.

Slusser said it’s important to note the Treasurer’s office doesn’t determine the amount that is billed, even though they serve as the county’s tax collector - the amount is determined by four factors.

“Property tax bills are determined by four factors — the assessment, the equalization factor or ‘multiplier,’ the tax rate and any exemptions,” Slusser said.

Slusser included in the release that taxpayers receive a bill each year which includes information about exactly where their tax dollars are allocated, upcoming due dates, and available payment options.

For more information or questions, contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

