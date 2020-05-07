EDWARDSVILLE - Gary Niebur, the former Edwardsville YMCA CEO and long-time mayor received a final goodbye by members of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon and surrounding areas with a funeral procession lined with countless people on Thursday morning.

Niebur died on Saturday at his Edwardsville home. It was a natural show of love and emotion for a man who changed the scope of the City of Edwardsville and the YMCA forever with his 35-year commitment. The procession left Downtown Edwardsville headed towards the Neibur Center YMCA on Esic and then ultimately to the Meyer Center on Goshen. People held banners, signs and showed a wide array of emotions as Gary’s hearse slowly passed them.

Edwardsville YMCA Breakers Swim Coach Bob Rettle said it was “just amazing to see the level of community support and celebration for Gary today.”

“Our thoughts are with Deb and the kids. Gary’s legacy is unmatched in our community,” Rettle said. “We will miss him.”

Karen Pyarali said about Gary: “He was always so proud of his family, especially Debby!”

“Gary, you were so much to so many people and a great mentor, listener, and friend. I will miss the laughs, the words of wisdom and course, the pics and videos of the kids.

“The City of Edwardsville and the Edwardsville YMCA is a better place because of Gary Niebur. Goodbye, my friend. I hope our paths will cross again.”

During Gary’s YMCA CEO tenure, the Y raised over $10 million dollars in donations which allowed expansion from one building to three beautiful facilities. Gary also saw membership grow from less than 1,000 to over 19,000 individuals.

“Our community and our YMCA will be forever grateful for Gary Niebur and his impact on our lives,” Edwardsville YMCA Executive Director Tom Verheyen said. “Please join with me in keeping Debby, Ashley, Amanda, Abby, Andrew, and the entire Niebur family in your prayers.”

