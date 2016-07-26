EDWARDSVILLE – The final eight qualifiers for the 32-player main draw for the singles competition were determined Monday on Day 3 of the $25,000 USTA Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament presented by the EGHM Foundation.

Overnight rains delayed the start of play for nearly two hours, but all eight matches were completed; the winners won spots in the main draw, joining 24 players already in the competition. Play in both the singles and doubles competition will get under way Tuesday, with the finals set for Sunday at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center.

Here are Monday's results; all matches are best-of-three and are presented in bracket order:

QUALIFYING MATCHES – THIRD ROUND

Grayson Goldin (USA) def. Mico Santiago (USA) 6-1, 6-2; John McNally (USA) def. Nicholas Hu (USA) 6-3, 6-2; Mwendwa Mbithi (USA) def. Drago Ignat (Romania), 6-4, 6-2; Vasil Kirkov (USA) def. Sameer Kumar (USA) 6-4, 6-4; Daniel Hobart (Australia) def. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela) 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5); Dane Webb (USA) def. Josh Silverstein (USA) 6-3, 6-3; Julian Zlobinsky (USA) def. Kyle Mautner (USA) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4; Emil Reinberg (USA) def. Jonathan Ho (USA) 6-4, 6-2

The first of two sessions of a High-Performance Junior Clinic will also take place Tuesday evening at the EHS courts, sponsored by the Edwardsville Tennis Academy; the session will run from 6-8 p.m. The clinic will be led by Dustin Taylor, an assistant coach at the University of Virginia and a member of the USTA's men's collegiate team coaching staff. More information can be obtained at www.edwardsvillefutures.com/kids

Here is the schedule of matches for Tuesday's opening rounds of the singles and doubles tournaments; play will get under way at 9 a.m., though rain could affect the schedule. Admission is free to all matches; some matches may be moved from the courts from where they are tentatively scheduled later in the day:

SINGLES – FIRST ROUND

Court 2: Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador) vs. Strong Kirchheimer (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 3: Gonzalez Austin (USA) vs. Rhyne Williams (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 4: Carlos Gomez Hererra (Spain) vs. Alfredo Perez (USA), 9 a.m.

Court 7: Jared Hiltzik (USA) vs. Dekel Bar (Israel), 9 a.m.

DOUBLES – FIRST ROUND

Court 2: Daniel Garza/Carlos Ramirez Gutterman (Mexico) vs. Jesus Bandres (Venezuela)/Tigre Hank (Mexico), not before 11 a.m.; Luke Bambridge (Great Britain)/Marc Polmans (Australia) vs. Dekel Bar (Israel)/Collin Johns (USA), not before 1 p.m.

Court 3: Michael Peters/Dylan Steffens (USA) vs. Evan King/Michael Zhu (USA), not before noon; Facundo Mena (Argentina)/Roberto Quiroz (Ecuador) vs. Tom Fawcett/Sameer Kumar (USA), not before 1 p.m.

Court 5: Victor-Carvalho Melo/Thiago Santos (Brazil) vs. Connor Smith/Jackson Withrow (USA), not before noon; Jonathan Ho/Strong Kirchheimer (USA) vs. Lucas Gomez (Mexico)/Andres Schneiter (Argentina), not before 1 p.m.

Court 7: Felix Corwin (USA)/Daniel Hobart (Australia) vs. Gonzalo Escobar (Colombia)/Alejandro Gomez (Ecuador), not before 11 a.m.; George Goldhoff/Martin Redlicki (USA) vs. Grayson Goldin/Alfredo Perez (USA), not before 1 p.m.

For more information and updates on the tournament, visit www.edwardsvillefutures.com

