FINAL RESULTS

DERBY CITY TENNIS TOURNAMENT St. Xavier (KY) – 14; St. Xavier (OH) – 12; Centerville (OH) – 7.5; Trinity – 6.5; Edwardsville (IL) & Covington Catholic – 5; Cincinnati Country Day (OH) – 2.5 Round 1 ?No.1 Doubles - Trojani/Trojani (CC) def. Murphy/ Venkatesh (C) 6-2, 6-2; Cameron/Stuckert (X) def. Aronoff/Beischel (CX) 6-3. 6-2; Gray/Lipe (E) def. Albert/Fatuzzo (CCD) 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Doubles -Beaver/Bush (X) def. Peters/Gollamundi (C) 6-2, 6-0; Pan/Pursell (E) def. Gardner/McHale (CC) 2-6, 6-4, 1?0; Hendy/Pham (CX) def. Hardin/Willett (X) 6-2, 6-2; Strause/Garrison (T) def. Chopra/Aripov (CCD) 6-1, 6-0. No. 1 Singles - Josh Giambattista (C) def. Max Cook (CC) 6-4, 6-3; Zach Trimpe (E) def. Justin Lee (T) 6-0, 6-0; Ronit Hiryur (CX) def. Manav Midha (CCD) 6-1, 6-2. No. 2 Singles - Max DeCurtins (CX) def. Akash Pati-Terhune (T) 6-0, 6-1; Luke Frayser (X) def. Drake Schreiber (E) 6-2, 6-1; Grant Smith (C) def. Sai Nalagatla (CCD) 6-2, 6-4; Patrick Johnson (X) def. Jack Defraites (CC) 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 Singles - Charles Temming (CX) def. Alex Schneider (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Rishi Appalaneni (C) def. Ryan Coughlan (X) 6-3, 6-4; Jacob Bir (T) def. Nick Hobin (E) 7-6, 6-1; Joey Keal (X) def. Ash Annapantula (CCD) 6-2, 6-0. No. 4 Singles - Matt Voss (X) def. Lucas Reynolds (CC) 6?0, 6?0; Kyle Powers (CX) def. Ryan Biddle (T) 6-3, 6-1; Will Owen (C) def. Dustin Garrison (T) 6-0, 6-0; Neil Badlani (CCD) def. Ben Blake (E) 6-3, 6-0. Round 2? Article continues after sponsor message No. 1 Doubles - Aronoff/Beischel (CX) def. Albert/Fatuzzo (CCD) 6-0, 6-2; Chou/Chou (T) def. Trojani/Trojani (CC) 6-1, 6-2; Cameron/Stuckert (X) def. Gray/Lipe (E) 6-7, 6-4. No. 2 Doubles - Gardner/McHale (CC) def. Peters/Gollamundi (C) 6-4, 6-0; Hardin/Willett (X) def. Chopra/Aripov (CCD) 6-7, 6-3, 1-0; Beaver/Bush (X) def. Pan/Pursell (E) 6-2, 6-1; Strause/Garrison (T) def. Hendy/Pham (CX) 7-6, 6-3. No. 1 Singles - Manav Midha (CCD) def. Justin Lee (T) 6-0, 6-3; Alex Wesbrooks (X) def. Josh Giambattista (C) 6-4, 6-2; Ronit Hiryur (CX) def. Zach Trimpe (E) 6-4, 6-3. No. 2 Singles – Drake Schreiber (E) def. Akash Patil-Terhune (T) 6-3, 4-6, 1-0; Sai Nalagatla (CCD) def. Jack Defraites (CC) 6-1, 6-0; Max DeCurtins (CX) def. Luke Frayser (X) 6-2, 6-0; Patrick Johnson (X) def. Grant Smith (C) 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 Singles – Ryan Coughlan (X) def. Alex Schneider (CC) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0; Ash Annapantula (CCD) def. Nick Hobin (E) 6-2, 6-1; Charles Temming (CX) def. Rishi Appalaneni (C) 6-0, 6-1; Joey Keal (X) def. Jacob Bir (T) 6-2, 6-1. No. 4 Singles – Lucas Reynolds (CC) def. Ryan Biddle (T) 6-2, 6-3; Dustin Garrison (T) def. Ben Blake (E) 6-4, 6-0; Matt Voss (X) def. Kyle Powers (CX) 6-0, 6-4; Will Owen (C) def. Neil Badlani (CCD) 6-1, 6-2. Round 3 ?No.1 Doubles – 5th Place - Aronoff/Beischel (CX) def. Murphy/ Venkatesh (C) 6-4, 6-4; 3rd Place - Gray/Lipe (E) def. Trojani/Trojani (CC) 6-0, 6-3; Championship - Chou/Chou (T) def. Cameron/Stuckert (X) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0. No. 2 Doubles – 7th Place - Peters/Gollamundi (C) def. Chopra/Aripov (CCD) 6-2, 7-5; 5th Place - Gardner/McHale (CC) def. Hardin/Willett (X) 6-3, 6-4; 3rd Place -Hendy/Pham (CX) def. Pan/Pursell (E) 6-3, 6-2; Championship - Beaver/Bush (X) def. Strause/Garrison (T) 6-4, 7-5. No. 1 Singles – 5th Place - Max Cook (CC) def. Manav Midha (CCD) 6-4, 6-0; 3rd Place - Zach Trimpe (E) def. Josh Giambattista (C) 6-2, 5-7, 1-0; Championship - Alex Wesbrooks (X) def. Ronit Hiryur (CX) 6-3, 7-5. No. 2 Singles – 7th Place - Jack Defraites (CC) def. Akash Patil-Terhune (T) 4-6, 3-3 ret. (inj.); 5th Place - Drake Schreiber (E) def. Sai Nalagatla (CCD) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0; 3rd Place - Grant Smith (C) def. Luke Frayser (X) 6-2, 1-6, 1-0; Championships - Max DeCurtins (CX) def. Patrick Johnson (X) 6-2, 6-0. No. 3 Singles – 7th Place - Alex Schneider (CC) def. Nick Hobin (E) 6-4, 6-0; 5th Place - Ryan Coughlan (X) def. Ash Annapantula (CCD) 7-5, 6-3; 3rd Place - Rishi Appalaneni (C) def. Jacob Bir (T) 6-1, 6-3; Championship - Charles Temming (CX) def. Joey Keal (X) 6-3, 6-2. No. 4 Singles – 7th Place - Ryan Biddle (T) def. Ben Blake (E) 6-4, 7-6; 5th Place - Lucas Reynolds (CC) def. Dustin Garrison (T) 7-5, 6-2; 3rd Place - Kyle Powers (CX) def. Neil Badlani (CCD) 6-4 2-6, 1-0; Championship - Will Owen (C) def. Matt Voss (X) 6-3, 6-3.