ALTON – The final call for YWCA Women of Distinction nominations and Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship applications is here.

From our mothers to our daughters, our sisters, neighbors, and friends, there are so many women in our community who serve as leaders in their families, workplaces, schools, and towns. As part of our commitment to empowering women and girls, YWCA of Alton celebrates and honors these women and female student leaders annually at the Women of Distinction event. The women honored at this event represent a diversity of women’s interests, talents, and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Since 1991, more than 280 Women of Distinction honorees have been celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions in our community, and hundreds of their supporters attend the Women of Distinction event to show their appreciation for these phenomenal women. This year’s Women of Distinction event will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at The Commons on the Lewis & Clark Community College Campus in Godfrey.

YWCA of Alton invites you to participate in the 2019 Women of Distinction event in one or more of the following ways:

Nominate an extraordinary woman to be honored before the February 27, 2019, deadline, urge a female student to apply for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship before the February 28, 2019, deadline.

Attend the Women of Distinction Celebratory Dinner on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons, Godfrey with family and friends.

Become a Sponsor for the Women of Distinction event, advertise your business or show support to an Honoree at the Women of Distinction event. Also, purchase a raffle ticket from YWCA Board members and staff with cash prize winners announced at the Women of Distinction event, and make a donation to YWCA of Alton on behalf of the 2019 Women of Distinction program.

Women of Distinction Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional, philanthropic and civic lives. Nomination packages are available at https://www.altonywca.com/what-were-doing/women-of-distinction-2/women-of-distinction-nomination/ or by contacting YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774 or stopping by YWCA, 304 E. Third St., Alton.

YWCA is also receiving applications for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders scholarships through February 28, 2019. Two $1,000 renewable scholarships will be awarded this year with funding primarily derived from the Women of Distinction Academy.

Since 1991, YWCA of Alton has distributed approximately 83 scholarships to well deserving young women. Scholarship applications may be obtained by contacting area high school counselors or contacting YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774.

Please check the YWCA of Alton website at www.altonywca.com for pertinent details on the 2019 Women of Distinction event.

All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

