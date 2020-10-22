ALTON - The City of Alton is teaming up with the East End Association and YWCA of Alton to offer a Reverse Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Vendors are still needed for this event. Vendors are asked to provide a decorated vehicle, four to five people to distribute treats and treats for attendees. Vendors are encouraged to dress in costume, and should wear masks, gloves, and practice social distancing.

Vendors will enter through the Argosy parking lot and can begin setting up their trunk at 4:00pm. All trunks should be ready to go by 5:30 p.m. as the event will start promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Any Organizations and/or individuals wishing to host a decorated trunk, should contact the East End Improvement Association at altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com or call Steve Schwartz at 618.972.8329 no later than Sunday October 25, 2020.

Families are asked to enter the Reverse Trunk or Treat event at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater from the Henry Street entrance. Families should pop the trunk or hatch on their vehicles, remain in their cars and have containers for vendors to deposit Trunk or Treat items into.

This event offers a COVID safe venue for children to celebrate this year's Halloween.

