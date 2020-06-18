ALTON - YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Tuesdays from June 23 – July 28 from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E Third Street in Alton.

The tutoring sessions are aimed at preventing summer learning loss in reading and math. Data from last year showed either no learning loss or learning gains in all grades reviewed with one exception. The Tutoring program utilizes certified teachers and reading curriculum provided by the Alton School District.

The program is funded with grants from the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Alton Community Service League, and private donors. Sammi’s Sandwiches and the Alton Sack Lunch Program are providing meals for the students. Snack donations are still being solicited.

In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, all students and teachers will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the instructional sessions. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Special COVID-19 procedures are available on the YWCA webpage, altonywca.com, for review.

YWCA of Alton is still accepting registration forms for students in grades K-6. The class size is limited to 10 per grade level and the spots are filling up quickly. YWCA urges parents to register children as soon as possible. To obtain a registration form, please call (618) 465-7774, email info@altonywca.com or check www.altonywca.com. All children must be registered prior to attending the first session on June 23.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian Health - Centene, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

