GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will once again welcome around 40 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed., March 9 in The Commons for Spring Transfer Day 2016.

There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101.

Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include (among others):

• Army National Guard

• U.S. Army

• Barnes-Jewish College - Goldfarb School of Nursing

• Blackburn College

• Central Methodist University

• Eastern Illinois University

• Fontbonne University

• Franklin University

• Hannibal-LaGrange University

• Illinois College

• Illinois Air National Guard

• Lincoln College

•Lindenwood University – Belleville

• MacMurray College

• Maryville University of St. Louis

• McKendree University

• Missouri Baptist University

• Missouri University of Science & Technology

• Murray State University

• Oakland City University

• Quincy University

• Robert Morris University

• Saint Louis University

• Saint Louis University School for Professional Studies

• Southeast Missouri State University

• Southern Illinois University Carbondale

• Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

• St. John’s College Dept. of Nursing

• St. Louis College of Pharmacy

• University of Illinois - Springfield

• University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL)

• University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign

• U.S.A.F. Recruiter

•Webster University

• Western Illinois University

• William Woods University

