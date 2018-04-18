ST. LOUIS – The fifth annual St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous will take place on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois. This hot-roddin’ ‘n’ rockabilly lifestyle event has become a St. Louis tradition and grows each year.

The event features Butch Patrick (TV’s Eddie Munster), nostalgia drag racing, a traditional ’69-and-older hot rod car show presented by Mirror Finish, Las Vegas headliner rockabilly bands (The Royal Hounds, Thee Swank Bastards and Danny Dean & The Homewreckers), DJ Col. Paco Chaos (WRFL-FM, Lexington, Kentucky), a pin-up girl contest, nostalgia vendors, pinstripers and local broadcasting icon Johnny Rabbitt of KMOX-AM in St. Louis.

Nostalgia drag racing will take place on Friday and Saturday. Nostalgia drags include five Funny Cars, dragsters, Gassers, nostalgia Super Stocks and Pro Stocks.

Saturday only: Butch Patrick, ’69-and-older hot rod car show, bands, DJs, pin-up girl contest.

SPECTATOR ADMISSION PRICES

Single-day adult spectator (ages 16 and older): $25.

Two-day spectator wristband (Friday and Saturday): $40.

Kids 15 and under: Free when accompanied by paid adult.

Website: http://www.gatewaymsp.com/may-12-st-louis-nostalgia-rendezvous/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/STLRendezvous/

Twitter: @STLRendezvous

MIDWAY ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE – SATURDAY, MAY 12

Butch Patrick, car show, pin-up girl contest, bands, DJ

8 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

9 a.m. – Car show entries roll in.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bands and DJs; Butch Patrick appearance begins. Butch will bring his Munster Coach and Dragula TV cars.

1 p.m. – Pin-up girl contest.

BANDS

The Royal Hounds (www.theroyalhounds.com) -- The Royal Hounds recently released their second studio album, Poker All Night Long in 2016. Lead singer Scott Hinds has spent the last three years in Las Vegas in the Tony Award-winning show Million Dollar Quartet, but now is back home in Tennessee, taking the Royal Hounds on concert dates all across the globe.

Thee Swank Bastards – “The desert oasis of Las Vegas isn’t the typical birthplace of supercharged surf rock, but Thee Swank Bastards are not your typical surf band. Thee Swank Bastards perform instrumental surf rock with all the swag of Old Vegas, bringing waves of sound to the desert. These are surf rockers with a wide appeal.” – Las Vegas Weekly

Danny Dean & The Homewreckers – Danny returns by popular demand after his electrifying appearance at the 2017 St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous. An American rockabilly band from Los Angeles, currently residing in Lexington, Kentucky. They are recognized as one of the pioneering neo-rockabilly groups of Southern California and have played the iconic Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender and Rockabilly Rod Reunion in Vegas and the legendary Grease Ball in L.A. Dean’s CD, Rockabilly Lover, is a must-have for fans of the genre.

CAR SHOW – PRESENTED BY MIRROR FINISH

This is the show for the guys who hate car shows! No politics, no drama, just fun. Open to 1969-and-older cars, trucks and classic motorcycles. Traditional car show open to: hot rods, kool kustoms, rat rods, sedans, coupes, ’69-and-older traditional lowriders, choppers, stock and restorations. Bring us the metalflake, pinstripes, primer, patina, rust! Awards include Best in Show (pinstriped electric guitar trophy), best rat rod, best stock, best engine, best interior, best paint, best ‘30s, best ‘40s, best ‘50s, best ‘60s, Paco’s Pick (selected by DJ Col. Paco Chaos), Rabbitt’s Choice (selected by KMOX DJ Johnny Rabbitt). This event will be covered by Ol’ Skool Rodz Magazine and professional photographers will be on staff to shoot the best entries. Car show entry information: John Bisci, (618) 215-8888 ext. 119, John.Bisci@gatewaymsp.

PIN-UP GIRL CONTEST

Open to ladies 18 and older. Must pre-register to enter contest. This is a family show: costume must be in good taste. Entrants whose costume or clothing deemed not in good taste will not be allowed on stage. Costume can include period-correct clothing or swimsuit. Cash prize of $300 to winner, $200 to runner-up, $100 for 3rd, $75 for 4th and $50 for fifth. This event will be covered by Ol’ Skool Rodz Magazine and professional photographers will be on staff to shoot the contest and winners. Pre-entry and information: John Bisci, (618) 215-8888 ext. 119, John.Bisci@gatewaymsp.

DRAG STRIP SCHEDULE

All-nostalgia drag racing: Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) season kick-off. Victory Nostalgia Super Stocks. Nostalgia racing clubs (Gassers and Pro Stocks). Nitro nostalgia Funny Car exhibition runs. Four Great Lakes Nostalgia Funny Car Circuit F/Cs. And bracket racing for 1979-and-older vehicles only.

Thursday, May 10

9 a.m.-7 p.m. -- Gates open, pit parking.

Noon-7 p.m. – Tech inspection.

1-7 p.m. -- Test ‘n’ Tune ($60 per car).

Friday, May 11

9 a.m.-9 p.m. -- Racer gates open, pit parking.

Noon-7 p.m. – Tech inspection.

2 p.m. -- Spectator gates open.

3-10 p.m. -- Time trials (Pro and Sportsman).

5 p.m. and 8 p.m. -- NDRL, VSS and association qualifying.

10 a.m. – Racing concludes.

Saturday, May 12

7 a.m. – Racer and vendor gates open.

8 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

8 a.m. – Tech inspection.

9 a.m. -- Time trial (one) for Sportsman and Pro.

10 a.m. -- Final NDRL and VSS qualifying.

Noon -- Nitro Funny Car exhibition.

1 p.m. -- NDRL and VSS eliminations begin.

4 p.m. -- Nitro Funny Car exhibition.

7 p.m. -- All finals rounds of eliminations.

RAIN DATE:

In the event of a rainout, the drag racing segment of the event will take place on Sunday, May 13, beginning at 9 a.m. Bands, car show and pin-up girl contest will take place on Saturday, May 12, rain or shine.

For more information, please contact Gateway Motorsports Park at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park's facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.

