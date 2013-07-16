Lewis and Clark Community College’s fifth annual Clean and Screen was held on July 13th, offering dental exams, dental cleanings, X-rays, fluoride sealants, school and sports physicals for children ages 3-18.

The Occupational Therapy Assistant program faculty and students provided fun physical activities for the participants throughout the event, encouraging agility and safety during play. Children also participated in the Tooth Fairy Island dental educational activities in the River Bend Arena classrooms.

“This event provides much needed services to the families of our community. It is a wonderful experience for students from the health science programs at the college, including dental hygiene, nursing and occupational therapy assistant,” said Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences. “The faculty, staff and students look forward to the event every year. This year we served 104 families and had a staff of 65 volunteers.”

Families who were not able to participate in the event are still able to receive services for their children for a nominal charge. Those interested in dental services can call (618) 468-4463, and those needing school or sport physicals can call (618) 468-6800 for an appointment.

Dental exams are conducted at the Paul B. Hanks Dental Clinic, located in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena, while physicals are performed at the Family Health Clinic in Fobes Hall. Both clinics are open year round to provide dental and healthcare services to the community.

“In my opinion, this is our premier community event of the year in Lewis and Clark’s Health Sciences department,” said Michelle Singley, coordinator of L&C’s Dental Hygiene program.

Community service activities are an important aspect of the health science programs, providing lessons to L&C students in community evaluation and needs as well as community service planning.

“There has been a great community response to this event and we are pleased to provide this service to the community,” said Sheri Banovic, director of Nursing Education at L&C.

