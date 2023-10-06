STAUNTON - Staunton High School will be one of several high schools around the country and beyond participating in this year’s “Fields of Faith,” a student-led event where students gather at football fields to pray, share their faith, challenge peers to read the Bible, and more.

Staunton High School will observe the day on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023 starting at 6:30 p.m. A free dinner from Jo Danni’s Amore will be available from 6:30 to 7 p.m., followed by games, fellowship, worship, and word from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Each student who attends will also be offered a chance to win a brand new PlayStation 5 console. The event is organized by United to Revive Ministries and FCA South Central Illinois - West.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This will be a jam packed night of food, fun & fellowship - We will have games, prizes, and live music performed by students,” event organizers said on Facebook. “What is most exciting about this night is that students from the Macoupin County area will join thousands of others across the nation! Students will be sharing the power and love of God with other students. They will testify about their relationship with Jesus and encourage their peers to turn to Christ.”

According to fieldsoffaith.com, 455 football fields will be participating this year, including 453 in the U.S., one in Argentina, and one in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Fields of Faith first started in 2004 and has grown exponentially in the years since. For more information, visit their website at fieldsoffaith.com.

Sponsors of this year’s Fields of Faith at Staunton High School include: Dee Dees Floral - Gillespie

Jo Danni's Amore - Benld

Bill’s IGA - Staunton

Inkforge - Staunton

Net Community Church - Staunton

Short Stop - Bunker Hill

United to Revive Ministries

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

More like this: