HARDIN - A Fieldon woman - Loren K. Dale - faces multiple charges after a traffic stop in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's report reads as follows: On January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:05 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office observed a silver 1999 GMC strike the side of the Joe Page Bridge, and continue eastbound towards Greene County. Calhoun County Deputy Sheriff Austin Phillips and Sergeant Zach Hardin immediately began an attempt to stop the fleeing vehicle, which continued eastbound across the Bridge.

"After continuing eastbound, the vehicle turned north onto Sand Ridge Road and finally pulled over."

Article continues after sponsor message

Dale, 54, was arrested for the following offenses:

Aggravated Driving Under the Influence (Four or More Previous),

Leaving the Scene of an Accident,

Fleeing / Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer,

Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle,

Dale was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Dale was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: