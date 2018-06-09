FIELDON - A man died on a farm in the rural Fieldon area after suffering an apparent heart attack and rolling over on a tractor sometime Friday, his family member said Friday night.

The man's name is not yet being disclosed to allow the family time to tell other family members and friends, but rescue personnel were called to the rural scene after he was discovered on Friday. One of the family members talked with Michael Weaver of Great Rivers Media and a member of the Riverbender.com photography team about the incident in Fieldon after it happened.

The family started calling the man and after he didn't answer went to check on him and then found him.

It was uncertain the exact cause of death of the man, but it appeared to be heart-related.

More info will be published as soon as available.

Riverbender.com extends its sympathies to the man's families after the tragic accident.

