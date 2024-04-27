Field Sports Complex In Pontoon Beach Hosts Thrilling Soccer Finals
April 27, 2024 4:30 PM
PONTOON BEACH - This year the Field Sports Complex in Pontoon Beach is eager to announce its winter league’s final this Sunday April, 28, 2024, with exciting games starting at 2 p.m. The venue is located at 4141 State Route 111, Pontoon Beach, IL.
The matchups are as follows:
2:00 p.m.: Club Deportivo Astillero VS 504 FC.
3:00 p.m.: Tapatío VS REAL Saint Louis.
4:00 p.m.: Lobos FC VS Deportivo Juvenil. (Premier League 1st. Place Game).
5:00 p.m.: ATLETICO SAN MIGUEL VS HONDURAS (Golden League First Place Game)
ATLETICO SAN MIGUEL: Team owned and coached for 8 years by Jose Luis Maya from Maravatio, Michoacan, Mexico. This is the first time his team makes the finals.
HONDURAS: Team owned and coached by Carlos Centeno Lopez, this is the team’s first season since formed and first time into the finals.
At the end of the soccer finals a big show will be presented: “Los Nuevos Cadetes de Linares” will be starring the night.
The Field Sports Complex managed by Mercedes and Jose Delgado, opened its doors back in 2013 in Pontoon Beach, IL. A family owned business that brought life back to an old soccer landmark.
