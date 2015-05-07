"If we show it, he will come...." The Friends of the Wildey will host two screenings of the now-classic film “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones on Saturday, May 16 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Dwier Brown - who portrayed John Kinsella in the movie (the father that does indeed come to play catch with Costner) - will be on hand to speak to the audience, answer questions, and sign autographs. Tickets for “Field of Dreams” are just $15 and can be purchased online at www.WildeyTheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750. This event is sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates.

Hailed as one of the greatest baseball movies ever made, the 1989 film, "Field of Dreams" is as much about family, second chances and following your heart as it is about baseball. The movie is based on the 1982 novel “Shoeless Joe” by W.P. Kinsella. With appearances by James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and Burt Lancaster and iconic quotes such as “If you build it, he will come,” this unforgettable story of an Iowa farmer who plows under his corn to build a baseball field was an instant box-office hit.

Guests at the event will not only see this fan favorite on the Wildey's big screen, but will also have an opportunity to meet and hear stories from Dwier Brown about the filming. Best known for his role in “Field of Dreams,” Brown has appeared in dozens of films including “The Cutting Edge,” “Dennis the Menace Strikes Back” and “Gettysburg.” His book, “If You Build It” is a moving memoir about fathers, fate and the “Field of

Dreams.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wildey Theatre, a city-owned community performing arts theater located at 252 N. Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Ill.

