ALTON - While the first weekend has completely sold out, tickets are still available for Alton Little Theater’s upcoming production of “Singin’ In The Rain,” which runs on select dates throughout May 2024. Featuring on-stage “rain,” tap-dancing, and much more, the must-see musical caps off the theater’s 90th season.

ALT Executive Director Lee Cox said on the latest “Theater Thursday” segment on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com that those interested should act fast, as the shows that haven’t sold out yet have just a few tickets left.

Tickets for “Singin’ In The Rain” can be purchased for $27 each for adults or $18 each for those age 17 and under on the ALT website, where you can also find updated information about each date’s availability. You can also call the Box Office at 618-462-3205.

Cox also said “Singin’ In The Rain” is a technical feat rarely attempted in regional theaters.



“This show is not often done, because it’s so difficult and you have to have good tap dancers,” Cox said. “You have to have people that can handle these iconic roles, because everybody knows the movie - or almost everybody - so they have high expectations, which is why I know [the cast] worked so hard, but they are the perfect people to do this.”

One of those “perfect people” to play an iconic role in the show is Corrine Jones, who plays Lina Lamont in the upcoming musical. Jones grew up watching the 1952 film and said ever since her theater career began in middle school, she’s “always wanted” to play Lamont.

“I always wanted to be Lina Lamont,” Jones said. “She’s the iconic character - she’s feisty.

“A lot of people think she’s like the dumb character, but she’s not - I think she’s actually really smart. She can read people well, she knows how to manipulate people really well.”

Following “Singin’ In The Rain,” ALT has a busy schedule as it moves into its 91st season. The theater continues full-steam-ahead with its Extra Extra Entertainment Series, including “Oliver!” the musical, a “Disney Tribute,” a production of “Rocky Horror - The Musical” later this fall, and much more. Between events in the series, ALT also has several upcoming shows planned into May of 2025.

To learn more about the ALT production of “Singin’ In The Rain” and the theater’s upcoming 91st season, visit the ALT website. For more behind-the-scenes insights into the show, check out the full “Theater Thursday” segment with Cox and Jones at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

