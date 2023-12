INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - SIUE women's soccer collected a road victory Sunday, besting IUPUI 3-2 at Michael Carroll Stadium.

SIUE improved to 2-2 for the season while IUPUI dropped to 3-1.

Cougar defender Mary Fetter provided the eventual game-winner at 79:06 on a double assist from Maddie Clark and Miranda Malcom . It was Fetter's first career goal.

"The third goal was a counterattack," said SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton . "Miranda won the outlet ball, drove at their back line and played a through pass to Mary who took a couple touches and buried it into the upper corner from just inside the box."

The Jaguars had entered the game not having allowed a goal in their first three games, but the Cougars claimed three goals in their first road contest of the season.

"I'm incredibly proud of the commitment to competing today," said Burton. "Our young team had every built-in excuse today if they wanted, but they chose to continue to elevate our standards. To go on the road to face an undefeated team that hadn't conceded a goal, get up early, then grind it out, can't be overstated."

Article continues after sponsor message

Burton said his coaching staff of Associate Head Coach Alexis Smith and Assistant Coach Alyssa Krause provided key insight for the team to use.

"Coach Smith and Coach Krause did an impeccable job of analyzing the opponent and presenting our best approach for the game on one day's rest," he said. "It was absolutely key to the win today."

Savannah DeFini first put the Cougars on the scoreboard at 26:39 on a pass from Taryn Moore . Matea Diekema made it 2-0 on her first goal of the season, scoring with just 36 seconds left in the first half with an assist from Macie Begley .

"We scored three beautiful goals," said Burton. " Taryn Moore , who continues to elevate her game, set up Savannah for a header after an unbelievable bit of skill on the end line. The second goal, off a corner, was played short to Matea. She drove at the goal and blasted it high into the net."

The Cougars were outshot 18-12 in the game but picked up a season-high nine saves from goalkeeper Taylor Spiller .

IUPUI's goals came at 49:15 from Shannon Ott and ayt 81:46 from Carlie Werner.

SIUE returns home to Korte Stadium next for a 7 p.m. contest Thursday against SIU Carbondale.

More like this: