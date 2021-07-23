FERGUSON - At 9 a.m. on July 22, 2021, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to the West Florissant Exit ramp from eastbound I-270 for a report of a suspicious death. Responding officers located an adult male in a grassy area. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The City of Ferguson Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this:

Feb 19, 2024 - Tragic Blaze Claims Lives Of Five Individuals, Three Dogs, in Ferguson House Fire

Feb 22, 2024 - Tragic Murder-Suicide Unveiled in Ferguson Fire Investigation

Feb 19, 2024 - Horrific Fire Takes Life Of A Community College Leader and Young Family

Feb 20, 2024 - Fire That Claimed Life Of Bernadine Pruessner and Children Appears "Suspicious," Detectives Say

Dec 22, 2023 - St. Louis County Police Investigate Pursuit That Ends In City

Related Video:

Hero's Ride Honors Officer Blake Snyder

 