FERGUSON - At 9 a.m. on July 22, 2021, police officers from the City of Ferguson Police Department responded to the West Florissant Exit ramp from eastbound I-270 for a report of a suspicious death. Responding officers located an adult male in a grassy area. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The City of Ferguson Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

