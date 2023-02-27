JERSEYVILLE - Three Jerseyville individuals and one Granite City individual faced a wide range of charges in recent weeks, including possession of fentanyl, heroin, and meth, as well as charges of driving on a suspended license and providing a false name to police.

Stephanie N. Choat, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, specifically “less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin,” a Class 4 felony. Choat was also charged with unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (a Class A misdemeanor) and driving on a suspended license (a Class A misdemeanor).

The incident occurred on Feb. 19, and Choat’s bail was set at $10,000. She pleaded guilty to the heroin possession charge, but the other two charges were dismissed as of Feb. 23. She was ordered to obtain a drug/alcohol evaluation before her sentencing hearing, which is set for March 27. More information about this case can be found on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website.

Jon G. Deneef, 36, who shares the same Jerseyville address as Choat, was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony) and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle (a Class A misdemeanor) on Feb. 19. The controlled substance, in this case, was also described as “less than 15 grams of a substance containing heroin.” Deneef’s bail was set at $10,000. The Jersey County Circuit Clerk website has more information on this case.

Amy S. Ray, 28, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of “less than 15 grams of a substance containing fentanyl,” a Class 4 felony. She was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the form of a “glass pipe,” and obstructing identification, both Class A misdemeanors. Ray provided a false name to police officer Jamison Metcalfe after Metcalfe had lawfully detained her on Feb. 10. Her bail was set at $10,000 and her arraignment hearing is set for March 27. More information on this case can be found on the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website.

Dennis R. Kraushaar, 48, of Jerseyville, was charged on Feb. 13 with unlawful possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was charged with a Class X felony and his bail was set at $75,000. He was released on a $7,500 bond as of Feb. 17 and his preliminary hearing is set for April 5. Visit the Jersey County Circuit Clerk website for more information and updates on this case.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

