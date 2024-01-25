EDWARDSVILLE - Individuals from around the region are facing charges in Madison County for unlawful possession of drugs including fentanyl and cannabis, according to felony filings released last week.

Andrew P. McCoy, 29, of Dow, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 16, 2023 in a case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents allege McCoy possessed an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl. He faces a Class 4 felony and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gregory J. Beile II, 42, of Staunton, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 15, 2023 in a case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents allege Beile possessed an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl. Beile was charged with a Class 4 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Chad E. Gill, 43, homeless, was charged with possession of an undisclosed amount of a substance containing fentanyl on Nov. 10, 2023 in a case presented by the Alton Police Department. He faces a Class 4 felony charge and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Shaun T. Buchanan, 40, of East St. Louis, was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver on Nov. 5, 2023 in a case presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Court documents state Buchanan possessed more than 30 but less than 500 grams of a substance containing cannabis other than as authorized in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. He faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: