EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police released some additional details about the shooting at 2:23 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, at Reserves Apartment Complex. Edwardsville Police Chief said a female was the shooting victim and was transported to a St. Louis hospital.

"At this point, we do not believe her injuries are life-threatening," Keeven said. "We do know the suspect has fled from the area. The victim knew the suspect."

Chief Keeven said late Saturday night that Edwardsville Police were waiting to speak with the victim about the suspect.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police issued an E-Alert on Saturday afternoon about the shooting.

The suspect in the shooting was a black male, thin build, gray sweatshirt, and jeans with blood on them.

At 4:10 p.m. Saturday, October 31, SIUE Police issued an update and said the suspect's last known location was the Moto Mart on Riverview in Missouri.

Anyone with any information on the situation, contact SIUE Police at (618) 650-3324.