SOUTH ROXANA - A Wood River man faces multiple charges after a single-vehicle traffic crash around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the intersection of Madison and Hedge Road in South Roxana.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said during the traffic stop investigation the South Roxana Officer identified the driver as Kent Harrington out of Wood River.

"A loaded weapon was seized from the traffic crash," Chief Coles said. "When the officer attempted to arrest Harrington for Driving While Intoxicated, Harrington began spitting on the first responders, where a struggle ensued and multiple officers from various assisting agencies were injured attempting to take Harrington into custody.

"Harrington was placed under arrest and transported to the hospital for medical evaluation."

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office today where Harrington was charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon, DUI, and Resisting a Peace Officer Causing Injury.

A felony warrant was issued for Harrington’s with a bond set at $20,000.

