BETHALTO - Felony charges of burglary and criminal damage to property have been issued to Justin Kophazy, 23, of the 200 block of Albers Place, Bethalto.

Bethalto Police responded to an alarm at the Bethalto Farm Fresh at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said upon arrival, the officers learned that someone had broken into the business and stole merchandise.

"Officers worked throughout the morning hours to identify and locate the suspect, who was taken into custody Friday afternoon on an unrelated warrant, at a home in Bethalto," Chief Wells said. "He was transported and held at the Madison County Jail pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and felony charges were formally issued today against the subject."

Kophazy’s bond was set at $60,000.

