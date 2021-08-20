Listen to the story

ALTON - Nickolas D. Roberts, 27, of the 1900 block of Central Avenue, Alton, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a household member on Aug. 13. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Dammarian D. Greene, 21, of the 3500 block of Gillham Avenue, Alton, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a household member on Aug. 16. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Tyisha N. Miller, 21, of Granite City, was charged Friday with aggravated battery.

She allegedly injured a woman by hitting her with a motor vehicle on July 31. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - William D. McGiffen, 34, of the 1100 block of Seiller Road, Alton, was charged Friday with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly fled on a motorcycle from an Alton police officer on Aug. 4. Bail was set at $15,000.

