EDWARDSVILLE - Two individuals have been charged in separate cases with weapon-related charges in Madison County, including a domestic dispute that escalated when guns were drawn.

Bakari J. Deckard, 43, of Glen Carbon, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and domestic battery. Deckard, a previously convicted felon, illegally possessed a revolver which he used in a heated altercation between family members.

A petition filed to deny Deckard’s release describes the incident on Feb. 4, 2024, as follows:

“Defendant was involved in an altercation with his 21-year old daughter, in which he pushed her into a corner and aggressively screamed at her.

“Her mother intervened, producing a firearm and ordering the defendant to leave the premises. Defendant then produced his own firearm, pointing it back at the girl's mother. He then reached for her gun, causing it to discharge. Defendant then fled the scene.”

Deckard was charged with a Class 2 felony for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. The Madison County Sheriff’s office presented the case, and Deckard was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Diron D. Thomas, 34, of East St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon on Jan. 18, 2024. Thomas allegedly possessed a Taurus .38 Special revolver after previously being convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Monroe County.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Thomas, and he faces a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

