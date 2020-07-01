ANNA — In a move that will increase the access for substance use disorder (SUD) services across Southern Illinois, Centerstone and The Fellowship House are pleased to announce that they have aligned their services through a merger, effective July 1, 2020.

“Bringing The Fellowship House into the Centerstone family is first and foremost about our mission – delivering care that changes people’s lives. Through this merger, patients have easier access to integrated care across a larger geographic area,” said John Markley, Regional CEO of Centerstone. “Also, clients see a stronger continuum of care with a reduction in organizational barriers and improved infrastructure that comes when you combine two organizations that each have strong, 50-year histories of service.”

Centerstone signed a letter of intent to work with the Fellowship House on an affiliation, bringing them into the Centerstone family in September 2019. The Centerstone of Illinois Board of Directors and the Centerstone of America Board of Directors both approved the affiliation agreement in December 2019, and the affiliation became effective January 2020.

“From January until the end of June, Centerstone and The Fellowship House did business as one under the Centerstone name,” Markley said. “We worked diligently to ensure that Fellowship House clients did not notice any gaps in care and Fellowship House staff did not see any gaps in their employment, and we worked together to bring both organizations into alignment.”

Centerstone’s Fellowship House Campus provides services to people who suffer with SUD and co-occurring problems.

“Fellowship House’s treatment programs are structured to provide clients with basic tools to begin their recovery from SUD, develop the opportunity to explore their thoughts and feelings, and set personal goals,” said Marcy McFadden, Centerstone clinical manager. “Our professional staff provide medically monitored detoxification program for women and men, specialized men’s residential rehabilitation program, adult outpatient program and youth outpatient program.”

The Fellowship House is located at 800 North Main in Anna and their phone number is (618) 833-4456. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).

