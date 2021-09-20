FedEx Announces Edwardsville Hiring Event On September 23
EDWARDSVILLE - FedEx is increasing the power of its nationwide workforce in preparation for another busy holiday season by hosting both in-person and virtual hiring events across the country, including Indianapolis.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Teams are hiring for thousands of positions across all operating companies. Temporary bonus structures and pay enhancements may also be available in select markets.
Positions include package handlers, drivers, and other support positions, and many seasonal hires may become full-time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand.
What: FedEx Hiring Day, recruiters on hand to interview applicants
When: Thursday, September 23* time varies by location
How to apply: Interested applicants can apply at any of these locations below or virtually at fedex.com/hiringday. Additional details regarding each in-person event are available via this webpage.
Locations & time:
FedEx Location: FedEx Supply Chain, Edwardsville
Time: 9am – 5pm CDT
Address: Comfort Inn Edwardsville-St. Louis, 3080 S. SR 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025
FedEx Location: FedEx Ground, St. Louis
Time: 10am – 6pm CDT
Address: 9000 Premier Parkway S., Saint Peters, MO 63376
More information:
- Competitive rates
- Day and night shifts are available
- Promote from within philosophy
- Nationwide opportunities with the potential to become full-time
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
Applicant Eligibility :
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Subject to a criminal background check and drug screen
More like this: