EAST ST. LOUIS - A federal jury today found a Florida man guilty of enticement of a minor, and travel with intent to engage in an illicit sexual act with a 13-year-old female.

Evidence showed that on Jan. 13, 2018, Emmanuel D. Abdon, 31, then 30 years old, traveled from Florida to Troy, Illinois, to meet and engage in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old female.

Abdon visited the minor female’s house on three separate occasions. He was arrested in her driveway on his last visit to her house. The offense came to light when a 14-year-old friend of the victim, who was present during the first meeting between Abdon and the victim at the victim’s house, told her foster mother about her concern that an adult male would travel from Florida to Illinois to meet a 13-year-old girl.

The foster mother then contacted the Troy Police Department who immediately launched an investigation. The evidence also established that, from on or about December 22, 2017, until on or about January 13, 2018, the defendant, met the victim online and through text messaging, Facetime, and Snapchat, attempted to persuade, induce, entice and coerce the minor victim to engage in sexual activity with him when he arrived in Illinois.

On Count 1, Abdon faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years’ imprisonment, but not more than life, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a special assessment of $100. On Count 2, Abdon faces a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 years, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a special assessment of $100.

“State and federal law enforcement will use every available resource to protect the community from those who lurk in the shadows of the internet seeking to prey upon children,” said United States Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. Weinhoeft credited the work of the Troy Police Department and the Bureau of Homeland Security Investigations for their work in this case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Angela Scott and George Norwood.

