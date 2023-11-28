BENTON – Alexia N. Willie, also known as Jason L. Willie, 47, of Nashville, Illinois, is facing 14 felony counts of interstate communication of a threat to injure, U.S. Attorney Rachel Aud Crowe announced on Tuesday morning.

The crime is punishable by up to 5 years’ imprisonment per count.

“Law enforcement agencies take threats against children seriously and will extensively investigate adults who threaten to endanger them,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

According to court documents, Willie allegedly made threatening statements while on video in online chatrooms with victims across the country. The indictment highlights 14 alleged instances in which the defendant threatened to walk into schools or public restrooms to shoot or sexually abuse children.

“This indictment is a result of the public’s vigilance in reporting threats to law enforcement. The FBI will diligently investigate reports of threats, especially when directed at our most vulnerable,” said FBI Springfield Field Office Acting Special Agent in Charge Joe Rodriguez. “As always, we continue to ask the public to report immediately any online activity or behavior that appears suspicious.”

A district judge ordered Willie to be detained pending trial, which is currently scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

The FBI Springfield Field Office is conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Burke is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

