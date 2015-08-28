'Fed Up' to show twice at AMH this fall Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Madison County Partnership for Community Health's Obesity Reduction Committee and Swank Motion Pictures, will present two showings of the movie "Fed Up." The first showing will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The second showing will be Thursday, Oct. 1, same time and location. To register for either showing, call 1-800-392-0936. Registration is free and light refreshments will be provided. Article continues after sponsor message "Fed Up" was made in 2014 and is narrated by Katie Couric. According to the film, sugar -- currently added to 80 percent of processed food on U.S. store shelves -- is chiefly responsible for America's rising obesity rate, which is occurring despite the tremendous emphasis placed on exercise and portion control for those who are overweight. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. North-Alton Godfrey Business Council, Rally For The Rep, and More!