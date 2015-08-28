 

Alton Memorial Hospital, in partnership with the Madison County Partnership for Community Health's Obesity Reduction Committee and Swank Motion Pictures, will present two showings of the movie "Fed Up." The first showing will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, in the cafeteria meeting rooms. The second showing will be Thursday, Oct. 1, same time and location. To register for either showing, call 1-800-392-0936. Registration is free and light refreshments will be provided.

"Fed Up" was made in 2014 and is narrated by Katie Couric. According to the film, sugar -- currently added to 80 percent of processed food on U.S. store shelves -- is chiefly responsible for America's rising obesity rate, which is occurring despite the tremendous emphasis placed on exercise and portion control for those who are overweight.

