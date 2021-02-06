EAST ALTON – Join the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) for a Neighbor Nights virtual event, highlighting the work of the center’s Habitat Strike Team.

The Habitat Strike Team, which was created in 2016 through an agreement between NGRREC and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), focuses on the management of private lands enrolled in IDNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP).

The team also provides L&C students educational opportunities and research frameworks for wildlife and habitat studies.

“We are excited to showcase our little-known Habitat Strike Team,” Conservation Program Manager Justin Shew said. “We’ve been continually growing and expanding its membership and partnerships to conduct crucial invasive species and habitat management.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This virtual event will be held from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Those interested can sign up at https://conta.cc/3qMbTen.

For more information, contact Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org.

More like this: