JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library recently announced the return of “Library Lovers Month” this February, featuring a variety of events and programming for all ages - with or without a library card.

If you do have a library card, be sure to stop by the library and check out any materials on Library Lovers Day (aka Valentine’s Day) on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, to receive a wrapped chocolate heart candy (or jelly heart if you don’t prefer chocolate).

The LEGO Club for children in kindergarten through seventh grade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. LEGOs are provided by the Library and participants provide the imagination. Masterpieces created during this event will be on display at the library all month long.

Programming that would not otherwise be affordable by the Library is made available through Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. This month, there are two opportunities via Zoom to watch from the comfort of your own home.

The first of these virtual events will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at 7 p.m., “ILP Presents: Jerry Craft – Mama’s Boyz to New Kid & Beyond,” featuring bestselling author, illustrator and syndicated cartoonist Jerry Craft. Join the conversation about his works and journey to success, including a drawing demo that will be fun for the whole family.

The second ILP Presents event this month will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 7 p.m., titled “Romance & Regency” with Bridgerton’s Julia Quinn. This #1 New York Times bestselling and award-winning romance author has written close to 40 novels including her popular series about the Bridgerton family which was adapted into an Emmy-nominated series on Netflix. Call the Library at (618) 498-9514 to register and receive the Zoom link to watch one or both of these awesome live conversations.

A total solar eclipse will occur in April of this year, and to prepare Jerseyville for this historic event - and its 98% totality viewing - the Library will be hosting NASA Solar System Ambassador John Mackin on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at 2 p.m. Mr. Mackin will be at the Library to talk all about the eclipse, proper viewing, history, etc. Be sure to bring the whole family to this event. No registration is required.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 4 p.m. marks the return of Full STEAM Ahead – Crush, Clean, Create! This is a popular event for children in kindergarten through 5th grade and requires registration to attend. This month, teams will crush cans, clean pennies, and create shapes using a variety of unique methods. Call the Library at 618-498-9514 to register as spaces are limited and will fill up!

Preschool Storytime for ages 2-6 is a great opportunity for parents to bring their little ones for songs, stories and crafts and a chance to socialize with other children their age. This month’s Storytime will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 10:00 am.

The Library will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, and Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in observance of the Presidents Day weekend.

The library reminds the public that as always, everyone is welcome to attend events and activities at the Library regardless of library card status. A library card is only required to check out materials. There are also many community resources available to those without a card, including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary, public use computers, and more. Bundle up to brave the cold weather and head out to Wock Lake to read the latest StoryWalk® book.

Follow the Library on its social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube) @jvillelibrary to keep up with all events and programming. Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. Contact library staff for more information or to register for programs at (618) 498-9514.

