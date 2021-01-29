ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will be supporting Earthquake Awareness Month and encouraging all St. Louisans to know your risk, take action, and be an example in your neighborhood. CEMA is committed to supporting earthquake preparedness in the City of St. Louis.

Earthquakes are a nationwide threat to the United States and its territories throughout the year. However, not all earthquakes are alike. Smaller earthquakes make cause minimal damage while larger ones can cause serious structural damage, falling debris, and even changes to the landscape. Additionally, earthquakes may only be felt locally, or across multiple states.

Everyone should be aware of earthquake hazards no matter where you live or work, but especially if you live or work near a fault line like the New Madrid Seismic Zone. This local seismic zone has a history of producing large, devastating earthquakes, and causing damage to buildings and structures in the city. Even small earthquakes can cause damage and may be an indication of a larger earthquake in the near future.

CEMA, alongside the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Ready Campaign will be encouraging city residents to take action against earthquakes by: Building an emergency kit and making a family plan.

Taking steps to prevent damage by securing objects like large furniture.

Holding a discussion, drill, or exercise.

“A catastrophic earthquake poses one of the greatest naturally occurring threats in our area and can strike with little to no warning. It is important that we all take action now to keep our loved ones safe. Earthquake Awareness Month is a reminder of the Great Earthquake that struck our city in February 1812 and an opportunity for each of us to take action to make sure our family is prepared for future events”, Mayor Lyda Krewson.

More information can be found at stlouis-mo.gov/ema, Ready.gov. Information on the different types of hazards is available at Ready.gov or the Spanish language website Listo.gov.

