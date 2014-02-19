Grace Napp of Alton Middle School and Isabelle Waltz of East Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for February by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Grace Napp is the daughter of Honorable Judge Kyle Napp and Alan Napp of Godfrey. She chose Target for her gift card and Madison County Child Advocacy Center for her donation. Grace is in 6th grade at Alton Middle School (AMS). Grace received the Alton Administrator’s Excellence in Education Award in 2013 and won 1st place on the math team when she was in 5th grade. Grace is on the cheerleading team at AMS. She plays piano, soccer and participates on a swim team and in gymnastics. She also competed in the Jerseyville triathlon and completed three 5k runs. Grace also volunteers at the 1st Presbyterian “Feed the Homeless,” Wood River Woman’s club Pancakes for Santa and Madison County Child Advocacy Center trivia fundraiser as well as participates in the Angel Tree at Christmas with her own money.

Izabelle Waltz is the daughter of Brandie West of Alton. She is in the 4th grade at East Elementary. Izabelle chose to donate the entire $50 Riverbend Family Ministries. Izabelle is on honor roll and advanced reading level and has been the student of the month at East Elementary. She is in orchestra, karate and is a teacher’s assistant. Izabelle also sells bracelets as a fundraiser to make money for Bible distribution.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

