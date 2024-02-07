Alton's Kayle Lacey tries to get past a couple of Lincoln players for a layup last Saturday in the East Alton-Wood River State Farm Shootout. (Photo by Brad Piros)

ALTON - Despite a recent loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A, the Alton Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A according to the latest Associated Press rankings.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

O'Fallon moved up a spot to No. 7 in 4A as well.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Wilmette Loyola (7)31-0791
2. Alton27-2652
3. Bolingbrook (1)23-2633
4. (Tie) Maine South27-1485
4. (Tie) LaGrange Nazareth24-3484
6. Normal27-3366
7. O'Fallon23-7248
8. Rockton Hononegah26-4179
9. Palatine Fremd23-61210
10. East 22-511NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy 9. Waubonsie Valley 8. Batavia 6. Chicago Whitney Young 5. Chicago Mother McAuley 4. Chicago Kenwood 2. Lincoln-Way East 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Lincoln (9)31-0901
2. Morton23-5782
3. Quincy Notre Dame25-4604
4. Lombard Montini24-7515
5. Washington20-6473
6. Peoria Central20-3466
7. Galesburg24-6367
8. Chicago Butler20-10348
9. Effingham24-2169
10. Mt. Zion17-119NR

Others receiving votes: Taylorville 8. Chicago Heights Marian 6. Peoria Richwoods 4. Rockford Boylan 3. Chicago Hyde Park 3. Mount Vernon 2. Highland 1. Hinsdale South 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Peoria Notre Dame (9)26-41101
2. Breese Central (2)26-31012
3. Nashville27-3893
4. Petersberg PORTA27-1715
5. Rock Island Alleman25-4634
6. Central Southeastern23-2557
7. Breese Mater Dei (1)20-6536
8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw28-2478
9. Carlyle26-2299
10. Stillman Valley25-414T10

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 8. Canton 5. Pleasant Plains 4. Kankakee McNamara 4. Coal City 4. Chicago DePaul 1. Peotone 1. Watseka 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Galena (8)25-1971
2. Orangeville (1)29-2772
3. Annawan22-5723
4. Tuscola (1)25-2668
5. Okawville29-2454
6. Illini Bluffs25-436T9
7. Rockford Lutheran23-731T9
8. Biggsville West Central19-7207
9. Altamont22-5175
10. (Tie) Pecatonica25-515NR
10. (Tie) Effingham St. Anthony22-7156

Others receiving votes: Goreville 12. Calhoun 12. Freeport Aquin 11. Peru St. Bede 9. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Abingdon-Avon 3. Willows 2. Serena 2. Wethersfield 1.

More like this:

Today - Feb. 7 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Kahoks Rise To No. 7 In 4A, Flyers Fall To No. 10 In 3A

Jan 17, 2024 - Jan. 17 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville Moves Down To No. 7 In 4A, Breese Central Remains Atop 2A

6 days ago - Jan. 31 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville, Flyers, Breese Central Remain Ranked

6 days ago - Jan. 31 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Remains No. 2 In 4A, CM Drops Out Of Top 10

Jan 25, 2024 - Jan. 24 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville Improves One Spot, East St. Louis Back In Top 10, Breese Central Still No. 1

 