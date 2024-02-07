Feb. 7 Associated Press Girls Basketball Rankings - Alton Keeps No. 2 Spot In 4A
ALTON - Despite a recent loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A, the Alton Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A according to the latest Associated Press rankings.
O'Fallon moved up a spot to No. 7 in 4A as well.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Wilmette Loyola (7)
|31-0
|79
|1
|2. Alton
|27-2
|65
|2
|3. Bolingbrook (1)
|23-2
|63
|3
|4. (Tie) Maine South
|27-1
|48
|5
|4. (Tie) LaGrange Nazareth
|24-3
|48
|4
|6. Normal
|27-3
|36
|6
|7. O'Fallon
|23-7
|24
|8
|8. Rockton Hononegah
|26-4
|17
|9
|9. Palatine Fremd
|23-6
|12
|10
|10. East
|22-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Quincy 9. Waubonsie Valley 8. Batavia 6. Chicago Whitney Young 5. Chicago Mother McAuley 4. Chicago Kenwood 2. Lincoln-Way East 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Lincoln (9)
|31-0
|90
|1
|2. Morton
|23-5
|78
|2
|3. Quincy Notre Dame
|25-4
|60
|4
|4. Lombard Montini
|24-7
|51
|5
|5. Washington
|20-6
|47
|3
|6. Peoria Central
|20-3
|46
|6
|7. Galesburg
|24-6
|36
|7
|8. Chicago Butler
|20-10
|34
|8
|9. Effingham
|24-2
|16
|9
|10. Mt. Zion
|17-11
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Taylorville 8. Chicago Heights Marian 6. Peoria Richwoods 4. Rockford Boylan 3. Chicago Hyde Park 3. Mount Vernon 2. Highland 1. Hinsdale South 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Peoria Notre Dame (9)
|26-4
|110
|1
|2. Breese Central (2)
|26-3
|101
|2
|3. Nashville
|27-3
|89
|3
|4. Petersberg PORTA
|27-1
|71
|5
|5. Rock Island Alleman
|25-4
|63
|4
|6. Central Southeastern
|23-2
|55
|7
|7. Breese Mater Dei (1)
|20-6
|53
|6
|8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw
|28-2
|47
|8
|9. Carlyle
|26-2
|29
|9
|10. Stillman Valley
|25-4
|14
|T10
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 8. Canton 5. Pleasant Plains 4. Kankakee McNamara 4. Coal City 4. Chicago DePaul 1. Peotone 1. Watseka 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Galena (8)
|25-1
|97
|1
|2. Orangeville (1)
|29-2
|77
|2
|3. Annawan
|22-5
|72
|3
|4. Tuscola (1)
|25-2
|66
|8
|5. Okawville
|29-2
|45
|4
|6. Illini Bluffs
|25-4
|36
|T9
|7. Rockford Lutheran
|23-7
|31
|T9
|8. Biggsville West Central
|19-7
|20
|7
|9. Altamont
|22-5
|17
|5
|10. (Tie) Pecatonica
|25-5
|15
|NR
|10. (Tie) Effingham St. Anthony
|22-7
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: Goreville 12. Calhoun 12. Freeport Aquin 11. Peru St. Bede 9. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Abingdon-Avon 3. Willows 2. Serena 2. Wethersfield 1.
