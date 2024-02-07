ALTON - Despite a recent loss to the No. 1 team in Class 3A, the Alton Lady Redbirds remain at No. 2 in Class 4A according to the latest Associated Press rankings.

O'Fallon moved up a spot to No. 7 in 4A as well.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Wilmette Loyola (7) 31-0 79 1 2. Alton 27-2 65 2 3. Bolingbrook (1) 23-2 63 3 4. (Tie) Maine South 27-1 48 5 4. (Tie) LaGrange Nazareth 24-3 48 4 6. Normal 27-3 36 6 7. O'Fallon 23-7 24 8 8. Rockton Hononegah 26-4 17 9 9. Palatine Fremd 23-6 12 10 10. East 22-5 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy 9. Waubonsie Valley 8. Batavia 6. Chicago Whitney Young 5. Chicago Mother McAuley 4. Chicago Kenwood 2. Lincoln-Way East 2. Lincolnshire Stevenson 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Lincoln (9) 31-0 90 1 2. Morton 23-5 78 2 3. Quincy Notre Dame 25-4 60 4 4. Lombard Montini 24-7 51 5 5. Washington 20-6 47 3 6. Peoria Central 20-3 46 6 7. Galesburg 24-6 36 7 8. Chicago Butler 20-10 34 8 9. Effingham 24-2 16 9 10. Mt. Zion 17-11 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Taylorville 8. Chicago Heights Marian 6. Peoria Richwoods 4. Rockford Boylan 3. Chicago Hyde Park 3. Mount Vernon 2. Highland 1. Hinsdale South 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Peoria Notre Dame (9) 26-4 110 1 2. Breese Central (2) 26-3 101 2 3. Nashville 27-3 89 3 4. Petersberg PORTA 27-1 71 5 5. Rock Island Alleman 25-4 63 4 6. Central Southeastern 23-2 55 7 7. Breese Mater Dei (1) 20-6 53 6 8. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 28-2 47 8 9. Carlyle 26-2 29 9 10. Stillman Valley 25-4 14 T10

Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 8. Canton 5. Pleasant Plains 4. Kankakee McNamara 4. Coal City 4. Chicago DePaul 1. Peotone 1. Watseka 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Galena (8) 25-1 97 1 2. Orangeville (1) 29-2 77 2 3. Annawan 22-5 72 3 4. Tuscola (1) 25-2 66 8 5. Okawville 29-2 45 4 6. Illini Bluffs 25-4 36 T9 7. Rockford Lutheran 23-7 31 T9 8. Biggsville West Central 19-7 20 7 9. Altamont 22-5 17 5 10. (Tie) Pecatonica 25-5 15 NR 10. (Tie) Effingham St. Anthony 22-7 15 6

Others receiving votes: Goreville 12. Calhoun 12. Freeport Aquin 11. Peru St. Bede 9. Catlin Salt Fork 7. Abingdon-Avon 3. Willows 2. Serena 2. Wethersfield 1.

