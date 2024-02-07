ALTON - After Collinsville just recently beat East St. Louis last Friday, the Kahoks improved to No. 7 in Class 4A while the Flyers fell to No. 10 in 3A.

Breese Central still remains atop of Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9)25-31321
2. Chicago Curie (4)25-21302
3. Quincy25-21084
4. Downers North22-4736
5. (Tie) Bolingbrook21-4678
5. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley (1)23-1673
7. Collinsville24-3509
8. Noral 24-5407
9. Lisle Benet20-5345
10. Gurnee Warren25-42910

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 21. Chicago Marist 5. Moline 5. Rock Island 5. New Trier 2. Evanston 1. Rich Township 1.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviosuly
1. Harvey Thornton (14)23-31401
2. Chicago Mt. Carmel26-31192
3. Metamore24-41153
4. Chicago DePaul Prep25-2964
5. Mt. Zion25-1735
6. Chicago Brother Rice24-3716
7. Kankakee21-3538
8. Centralia23-2299
9. Peoria Richwoods21-423NR
10. East St. Louis18-8177

Others receiving votes: Morton 15. Decatur MacArthur 8. Crystal Lake South 5. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Sterling 1. Lake Forest 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (12)26-21551
2. Peoria Manual (2)17-101242
3. Beecher (2)27-01194
4. Benton24-3836
5. Tolono Unity23-2775
6. Chicago Christ the King24-2727
7. Fieldcrest24-1678
8. Byron22-2643
9. Chicago Phillips18-8409
10. Rockridge20-52410

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Lawrenceville 8. Bismarck-Henning 8. Columbia 8. Massac County 5. Trenton Wesclin 5. El Paso-Gridley 2. Clinton 1. Pinckneyville 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Effingham St. Anthony (14)25-41581
2. Illini Bluffs (2)24-31342
3. Pecatonica23-499T5
4. Winchester West Central25-3954
5. Goreville25-292T5
6. Tuscola21-5803
7. Serena25-2558
8. Chicago Hope21-6439
9. Aurora Christian18-6407
10. Chicago Manley18-927NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 20. Scales Mound 10. Bluford Webber 9. Franklin 5. Princeville 5. Mounds Meridian 4. Griggsville-Perry 3. South Beloit 1.

