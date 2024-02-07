ALTON - After Collinsville just recently beat East St. Louis last Friday, the Kahoks improved to No. 7 in Class 4A while the Flyers fell to No. 10 in 3A.

Breese Central still remains atop of Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9) 25-3 132 1 2. Chicago Curie (4) 25-2 130 2 3. Quincy 25-2 108 4 4. Downers North 22-4 73 6 5. (Tie) Bolingbrook 21-4 67 8 5. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley (1) 23-1 67 3 7. Collinsville 24-3 50 9 8. Noral 24-5 40 7 9. Lisle Benet 20-5 34 5 10. Gurnee Warren 25-4 29 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 21. Chicago Marist 5. Moline 5. Rock Island 5. New Trier 2. Evanston 1. Rich Township 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previosuly 1. Harvey Thornton (14) 23-3 140 1 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 26-3 119 2 3. Metamore 24-4 115 3 4. Chicago DePaul Prep 25-2 96 4 5. Mt. Zion 25-1 73 5 6. Chicago Brother Rice 24-3 71 6 7. Kankakee 21-3 53 8 8. Centralia 23-2 29 9 9. Peoria Richwoods 21-4 23 NR 10. East St. Louis 18-8 17 7

Others receiving votes: Morton 15. Decatur MacArthur 8. Crystal Lake South 5. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Sterling 1. Lake Forest 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (12) 26-2 155 1 2. Peoria Manual (2) 17-10 124 2 3. Beecher (2) 27-0 119 4 4. Benton 24-3 83 6 5. Tolono Unity 23-2 77 5 6. Chicago Christ the King 24-2 72 7 7. Fieldcrest 24-1 67 8 8. Byron 22-2 64 3 9. Chicago Phillips 18-8 40 9 10. Rockridge 20-5 24 10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Lawrenceville 8. Bismarck-Henning 8. Columbia 8. Massac County 5. Trenton Wesclin 5. El Paso-Gridley 2. Clinton 1. Pinckneyville 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Effingham St. Anthony (14) 25-4 158 1 2. Illini Bluffs (2) 24-3 134 2 3. Pecatonica 23-4 99 T5 4. Winchester West Central 25-3 95 4 5. Goreville 25-2 92 T5 6. Tuscola 21-5 80 3 7. Serena 25-2 55 8 8. Chicago Hope 21-6 43 9 9. Aurora Christian 18-6 40 7 10. Chicago Manley 18-9 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 20. Scales Mound 10. Bluford Webber 9. Franklin 5. Princeville 5. Mounds Meridian 4. Griggsville-Perry 3. South Beloit 1.

