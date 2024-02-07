Feb. 7 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Kahoks Rise To No. 7 In 4A, Flyers Fall To No. 10 In 3A
ALTON - After Collinsville just recently beat East St. Louis last Friday, the Kahoks improved to No. 7 in Class 4A while the Flyers fell to No. 10 in 3A.
Breese Central still remains atop of Class 2A.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Homewood-Flossmoor (9)
|25-3
|132
|1
|2. Chicago Curie (4)
|25-2
|130
|2
|3. Quincy
|25-2
|108
|4
|4. Downers North
|22-4
|73
|6
|5. (Tie) Bolingbrook
|21-4
|67
|8
|5. (Tie) Waubonsie Valley (1)
|23-1
|67
|3
|7. Collinsville
|24-3
|50
|9
|8. Noral
|24-5
|40
|7
|9. Lisle Benet
|20-5
|34
|5
|10. Gurnee Warren
|25-4
|29
|10
Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 21. Chicago Marist 5. Moline 5. Rock Island 5. New Trier 2. Evanston 1. Rich Township 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previosuly
|1. Harvey Thornton (14)
|23-3
|140
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|26-3
|119
|2
|3. Metamore
|24-4
|115
|3
|4. Chicago DePaul Prep
|25-2
|96
|4
|5. Mt. Zion
|25-1
|73
|5
|6. Chicago Brother Rice
|24-3
|71
|6
|7. Kankakee
|21-3
|53
|8
|8. Centralia
|23-2
|29
|9
|9. Peoria Richwoods
|21-4
|23
|NR
|10. East St. Louis
|18-8
|17
|7
Others receiving votes: Morton 15. Decatur MacArthur 8. Crystal Lake South 5. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Sterling 1. Lake Forest 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (12)
|26-2
|155
|1
|2. Peoria Manual (2)
|17-10
|124
|2
|3. Beecher (2)
|27-0
|119
|4
|4. Benton
|24-3
|83
|6
|5. Tolono Unity
|23-2
|77
|5
|6. Chicago Christ the King
|24-2
|72
|7
|7. Fieldcrest
|24-1
|67
|8
|8. Byron
|22-2
|64
|3
|9. Chicago Phillips
|18-8
|40
|9
|10. Rockridge
|20-5
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 17. Lawrenceville 8. Bismarck-Henning 8. Columbia 8. Massac County 5. Trenton Wesclin 5. El Paso-Gridley 2. Clinton 1. Pinckneyville 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (14)
|25-4
|158
|1
|2. Illini Bluffs (2)
|24-3
|134
|2
|3. Pecatonica
|23-4
|99
|T5
|4. Winchester West Central
|25-3
|95
|4
|5. Goreville
|25-2
|92
|T5
|6. Tuscola
|21-5
|80
|3
|7. Serena
|25-2
|55
|8
|8. Chicago Hope
|21-6
|43
|9
|9. Aurora Christian
|18-6
|40
|7
|10. Chicago Manley
|18-9
|27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 20. Scales Mound 10. Bluford Webber 9. Franklin 5. Princeville 5. Mounds Meridian 4. Griggsville-Perry 3. South Beloit 1.
