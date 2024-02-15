ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks, despite a recent loss to Southwestern Conference rivals Edwardsville, remain at No. 7 in Class 4A. Meanwhile, Breese Central still sits as No. 1 in Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago Curie (8)27-21252
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5)26-41151
3. Bolingbrook23-483T5
4. Downers North26-4794
5. Quincy27-3773
6. Normal25-5588
7. Collinsville26-4397
8. Gurnee Warren26-43710
9. Lisle Benet24-5339
10. Waubonsie Valley24-230T5

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 18. Rock Island 6. Chicago Marist 5. Rich Township 4. Moline 3. Glenbrook South 3.

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Harvey Thornton (12)25-41341
2. Metamora (1)26-41233
3. Chicago DePaul (1)27-21154
4. Chicago Brother Rice27-3796
5. Mt. Zion29-1775
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel26-5752
7. Centralia27-2518
8. Peoria Richwoods24-4419
9. Kankakee24-4357
10. Morton26-413NR

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 9. Chicago De La Salle 5. Decatur MacArthur 4. Crystal Lake South 3. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Lake Forest 2. Bensenville Fenton 1. Sterling 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (11)29-21461
2. Beecher (2)30-01173
3. Peoria Manual (2)19-111132
4. Chicago Christ the King27-4826
5. Benton27-3784
6. Minonk Fieldcrest29-1647
7. Byron24-2438
8. Chicago Phillips18-9429
9. Tolono Unity23-4385
10. Taylor Ridge Rockridge22-62710

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 19. Lawrenceville 12. Trenton Wesclin 11. Bismarck-Henning 11. Pinckneyville 8. Clinton 5. Manteno 4. Columbia 2. El Paso-Gridley 2. Belleville Althoff 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Effingham St. Anthony (11)27-41281
2. Illini Bluffs (2)27-31102
3. Pecatonica25-5853
4. Winchester West Central28-3754
5. Tuscola24-5696
6. Goreville27-3595
7. Chicago Hope22-8448
8. Serena28-2377
9. Chicago Manley19-93410
10. Aurora Christian19-8329

Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 8. Waterloo Gibault 6. Bluford Webber 6. Dieterich 5. Waltonville 5. Scales Mound 3. Heyworth 3. Franklin 2. Lexington 1. South Beloit 1. Altamont 1. Camp Point Central 1.

