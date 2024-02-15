Feb. 14 Associated Press Boys Basketball Rankings - Collinsville Sticks At No. 7 In 4A
ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks, despite a recent loss to Southwestern Conference rivals Edwardsville, remain at No. 7 in Class 4A. Meanwhile, Breese Central still sits as No. 1 in Class 2A.
The entire rankings go as follows:
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago Curie (8)
|27-2
|125
|2
|2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5)
|26-4
|115
|1
|3. Bolingbrook
|23-4
|83
|T5
|4. Downers North
|26-4
|79
|4
|5. Quincy
|27-3
|77
|3
|6. Normal
|25-5
|58
|8
|7. Collinsville
|26-4
|39
|7
|8. Gurnee Warren
|26-4
|37
|10
|9. Lisle Benet
|24-5
|33
|9
|10. Waubonsie Valley
|24-2
|30
|T5
Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 18. Rock Island 6. Chicago Marist 5. Rich Township 4. Moline 3. Glenbrook South 3.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Harvey Thornton (12)
|25-4
|134
|1
|2. Metamora (1)
|26-4
|123
|3
|3. Chicago DePaul (1)
|27-2
|115
|4
|4. Chicago Brother Rice
|27-3
|79
|6
|5. Mt. Zion
|29-1
|77
|5
|6. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|26-5
|75
|2
|7. Centralia
|27-2
|51
|8
|8. Peoria Richwoods
|24-4
|41
|9
|9. Kankakee
|24-4
|35
|7
|10. Morton
|26-4
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 9. Chicago De La Salle 5. Decatur MacArthur 4. Crystal Lake South 3. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Lake Forest 2. Bensenville Fenton 1. Sterling 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (11)
|29-2
|146
|1
|2. Beecher (2)
|30-0
|117
|3
|3. Peoria Manual (2)
|19-11
|113
|2
|4. Chicago Christ the King
|27-4
|82
|6
|5. Benton
|27-3
|78
|4
|6. Minonk Fieldcrest
|29-1
|64
|7
|7. Byron
|24-2
|43
|8
|8. Chicago Phillips
|18-9
|42
|9
|9. Tolono Unity
|23-4
|38
|5
|10. Taylor Ridge Rockridge
|22-6
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 19. Lawrenceville 12. Trenton Wesclin 11. Bismarck-Henning 11. Pinckneyville 8. Clinton 5. Manteno 4. Columbia 2. El Paso-Gridley 2. Belleville Althoff 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (11)
|27-4
|128
|1
|2. Illini Bluffs (2)
|27-3
|110
|2
|3. Pecatonica
|25-5
|85
|3
|4. Winchester West Central
|28-3
|75
|4
|5. Tuscola
|24-5
|69
|6
|6. Goreville
|27-3
|59
|5
|7. Chicago Hope
|22-8
|44
|8
|8. Serena
|28-2
|37
|7
|9. Chicago Manley
|19-9
|34
|10
|10. Aurora Christian
|19-8
|32
|9
Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 8. Waterloo Gibault 6. Bluford Webber 6. Dieterich 5. Waltonville 5. Scales Mound 3. Heyworth 3. Franklin 2. Lexington 1. South Beloit 1. Altamont 1. Camp Point Central 1.
