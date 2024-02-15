ALTON - The Collinsville Kapoks, despite a recent loss to Southwestern Conference rivals Edwardsville, remain at No. 7 in Class 4A. Meanwhile, Breese Central still sits as No. 1 in Class 2A.

The entire rankings go as follows:

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago Curie (8) 27-2 125 2 2. Homewood-Flossmoor (5) 26-4 115 1 3. Bolingbrook 23-4 83 T5 4. Downers North 26-4 79 4 5. Quincy 27-3 77 3 6. Normal 25-5 58 8 7. Collinsville 26-4 39 7 8. Gurnee Warren 26-4 37 10 9. Lisle Benet 24-5 33 9 10. Waubonsie Valley 24-2 30 T5

Others receiving votes: Chicago Kenwood 18. Rock Island 6. Chicago Marist 5. Rich Township 4. Moline 3. Glenbrook South 3.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Harvey Thornton (12) 25-4 134 1 2. Metamora (1) 26-4 123 3 3. Chicago DePaul (1) 27-2 115 4 4. Chicago Brother Rice 27-3 79 6 5. Mt. Zion 29-1 77 5 6. Chicago Mt. Carmel 26-5 75 2 7. Centralia 27-2 51 8 8. Peoria Richwoods 24-4 41 9 9. Kankakee 24-4 35 7 10. Morton 26-4 13 NR

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 9. Chicago De La Salle 5. Decatur MacArthur 4. Crystal Lake South 3. Chicago Heights Marian 2. Lake Forest 2. Bensenville Fenton 1. Sterling 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (11) 29-2 146 1 2. Beecher (2) 30-0 117 3 3. Peoria Manual (2) 19-11 113 2 4. Chicago Christ the King 27-4 82 6 5. Benton 27-3 78 4 6. Minonk Fieldcrest 29-1 64 7 7. Byron 24-2 43 8 8. Chicago Phillips 18-9 42 9 9. Tolono Unity 23-4 38 5 10. Taylor Ridge Rockridge 22-6 27 10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 19. Lawrenceville 12. Trenton Wesclin 11. Bismarck-Henning 11. Pinckneyville 8. Clinton 5. Manteno 4. Columbia 2. El Paso-Gridley 2. Belleville Althoff 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Effingham St. Anthony (11) 27-4 128 1 2. Illini Bluffs (2) 27-3 110 2 3. Pecatonica 25-5 85 3 4. Winchester West Central 28-3 75 4 5. Tuscola 24-5 69 6 6. Goreville 27-3 59 5 7. Chicago Hope 22-8 44 8 8. Serena 28-2 37 7 9. Chicago Manley 19-9 34 10 10. Aurora Christian 19-8 32 9

Others receiving votes: Mounds Meridian 8. Waterloo Gibault 6. Bluford Webber 6. Dieterich 5. Waltonville 5. Scales Mound 3. Heyworth 3. Franklin 2. Lexington 1. South Beloit 1. Altamont 1. Camp Point Central 1.

