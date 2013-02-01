On Monday, February 11th, at 6:30 p.m., the Alton Area Business Development Association (AABDA) is holding an informational and interactive meeting for those already involved with food production/processing, baking, and fine arts (sculpture, jewelry, pottery, watercolor, pastels, etc.). This would include caterers and would-be restaurateurs. The purpose of the meeting is for AABDA to understand market demand for commercial kitchen rental and the equipment needs and business services required at the incubator’s opening.

“This meeting is open to entrepreneurs in food production, processing, baking and artists who want additional resources to succeed,” explained Board President, Ann Bromaghim. “The more information we gather, the more we can assist those entrepreneurs.”

Small businesses and cottage industries throughout the Alton, Godfrey, River Bend and St. Louis area seek resources to enhance their potential. With food related companies, it’s storage and certified kitchen space to produce and package at the appropriate volume that hold them back. Often, there is also a need for back office, reception, business training, meeting rooms, and mentoring to provide the professional business support required to sustain their endeavor.

Initial leadership support from Lewis & Clark Community College, Liberty Bank, River Bend Growth Association, Current Realty, David Fingerhut Consulting, Regions Bank, Alton Main Street, SCORE, and others have enabled the AABDA’s incorporation and growth thus far. Collaboration with another emerging incubator, Reaching Up and Reaching Out, and their tenant, ATCOM Back Office Support Services, provides entrepreneurs with office and meeting space and back office support to manage their companies.

If you are involved with any of these enterprises and want to help AABDA design and develop a first-class facility specifically to help small businesses expand their capacity, come to this meeting at 90 Northport Drive (directly behind Jimmy Johns) just off of Martin Luther King Dr. For more information and to register for this meeting,

call 618-551-5020.

