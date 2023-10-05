ROXANA - Roxana’s football team is red hot with six consecutive wins and on Friday night at home may have its biggest test to date against Breese Central in a 7 p.m. start. Breese Central enters Friday’s game 5-1 overall.

Four keys to Roxana’s success this season have been its stellar Fearsome Foursome linebacker crew of Evan Wells, James Herring, Braden Johnson and Nick Newton. Roxana Head Football Coach Wade DeVries said sometimes the defense doesn’t get the attention it should, but this group of boys has been phenomenal throughout the 2023 football campaign. The linebacker crew are Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month for Roxana.

Wells is a four-year starter on offense, who is starting his first year on defense as well and has been outstanding in both his roles on defense and offense, the coach said.

“Herring had a tremendous off-season,” Coach DeVries added. “He is a three-year starter who is starting for his second year on defense. He transitioned from defensive line to linebacker this season.”

DeVries continued and said Johnson filled in last year for them defensively and made some huge plays down the stretch as they qualified for the playoffs. He added Johnson "had 13 tackles against Columbia last week.”

“Newton is starting for his second year on defense,” Coach DeVries said. “He is incredibly versatile for us, and allows us some flexibility with our personnel, due to his ability to play multiple positions on defense.

“Evan, James, and Nick are all captains for the team as well.”

Coach DeVries said at the end of the day, the key for his Shells is playing great defense, running the ball, scoring some points and excellent special teams play.

“We have played great defense and we always try to win on special teams,” he said. “We always want those to be key components of our Roxana program. I am proud of this group of four linebackers for their play this season on defense.”

Congrats to the Fearsome Foursome linebacker crew - Wells, Herring, Johnson and Newton - for their recognition as Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athletes of the Month for the Shells.

