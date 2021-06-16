MASCOUTAH – The FBI announced today the former City of Mascoutah water treatment manager has been sentenced for accepting illegal gratuities. Richard Lowell Jones, 60, of Troy, Illinois, was sentenced to 3 years’ probation, with the first 6 months on home confinement.

The FBI-Springfield and Mascoutah Police Department were investigators of the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman R. Smith prosecuted the case.

According to court documents, Jones served as the city water treatment manager from 2016 to early 2020. During that time, he ordered chemicals and services on behalf of the city and received a kickback from the vendor in the form of 10% of the total purchases, which he kept for himself as a personal commission.

The FBI said public officials are prohibited from using their positions to further their own financial interests. When those positions are funded in part by federal dollars, the offense can be prosecuted federally.

As part of his sentence, Jones was ordered to complete 40 hours of community service and pay restitution to the City of Mascoutah in the amount of $27,232.70.

