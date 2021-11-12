ST. LOUIS—Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn has announced the probable cause arrest and pretrial detention of Perez Reed, 25, of St. Louis, Missouri.

An investigation by law enforcement agencies in Missouri and Kansas led to the location and arrest of Reed on Friday, November 5, 2021, as Reed was traveling by train back to St. Louis from Kansas City, Missouri. The FBI’s Safe Streets Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Reed without incident when he got off the train in Independence, Missouri. According to the federal Motion for Pretrial Detention and Hearing, Reed was in possession of a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of his arrest. This caliber matches firearm shell casings found at unsolved shootings in the City and County of St. Louis during September 2021. At least six victims were shot, four fatally, with the same .40 caliber firearm.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the criminal complaint, Reed lived in St. Louis but had traveled to Kansas City, Kansas, where two victims were shot and killed in a manner consistent with the St. Louis area shootings. He is federally charged with Interstate Transportation of a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

Over the weekend, the FBI transported Reed back to St. Louis to face federal firearms charges as well as state murder charges in St. Louis County, Missouri. He is scheduled to have an initial appearance today, November 8, 2021, in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Thank you to the following agencies:

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

St. Louis County Police Department

FBI Kansas City Division’s Safe Streets Violent Crimes Task Force

Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Independence Police Department

Missouri State Highway Patrol

ATF

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Missouri

More like this: