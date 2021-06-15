

ST. LOUIS – A jury found Ellis C. Brown, III, 32, of High Ridge, Missouri guilty on one count of deprivation of civil rights under color of law following a three-day jury trial. United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig presided over the trial.

The evidence during the trial, which wrapped Thursday, proved Brown used unreasonable force during an encounter with a victim. In his capacity as a St. Ann police officer, Brown repeatedly kicked the victim who lay prone on the parking lot of a US Bank at the corner of Natural Bridge and Kingshighway in the city of St. Louis. The April 2019 incident was captured on video and followed a lengthy high-speed chase during which Brown and other St. Ann Police Department Officers pursued the victim through rush hour traffic for more than twenty minutes, at times reaching speeds exceeding 115 mph. Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officers intervened to stop Brown’s assault.

"Ellis Brown flagrantly abused the trust our community and his peers placed in him,” said U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming. “I hope Brown’s conviction serves as a deterrent for others in law enforcement who might think about abusing their power.”

“Ellis Brown exceeded his authority and used excessive force in securing the arrest of an already compliant subject,” said Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division. “In doing so, he violated not only the law, but also his oath as a law enforcement officer.”

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Derek Wiseman handled the case.

