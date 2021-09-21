Listen to the story

BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST, WYOMING - The FBI confirmed Tuesday afternoon the remains found Sunday at an undeveloped camping area in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest belonged to missing hiker Gabby Petito.

Petito, 22, had been missing for nearly a month.

Gabby's boyfriend - Brian Laundrie, - is now named a person of interest, and his whereabouts are also not known. Laundrie is also missing, but he was spotted alive about a week ago.

Gabby's story has attracted national attention each day since she was reported missing.

