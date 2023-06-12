This is my super cool Dad, Quentin. My dad was born and raised in Hardin. He loves showing us his favorite places he used to enjoy as a kid. It could be something as simple as a creek or natural spring water he used to drink as a kid, but showing it off and having his three daughters absolutely love Calhoun County makes him the happiest camper.

These adventures to Hardin happen every year and consist of a trip to the Hardin Drive-In for a quick lunch, followed by driving backroads, playing in the creek, and then taking the Kampsville Ferry home. These days were my favorite and still are to this day. It's a relaxing day full of plenty of laughs, good food, a possible sunburn, and so many memories.

Sierra Palos

