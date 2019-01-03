EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite the community to enjoy some Celtic music and Irish Dancers as we welcome Father Son and Friends to the Wildey Theatre for the third installment in the Winter Concert Series on Friday, January 18th, 2019 at 7pm. A pre-concert reception featuring heavy appetizers will be available, until supplies last, starting at 5:45pm.

In 1989, Joey (Father) and Shawn (Son) started a band with their friends. Over the last 30 years they have played their brand of Celtic/Americana Folk Music at festivals, theaters and pubs all across the country as well as an Ireland tour in 2018. Currently, Father Son and Friends can be heard on countless radio stations and television programs/documentaries including The American Woodshop on PBS. Joining FSF on stage will be award winning Irish Dancers from the McGovern Irish Dance School.

According to Assistant Director, Katie Grable, “I’m very happy to welcome back Father, Son & Friends to the Wildey. They put on an exceptional show their last time here which was evident by the crowd of patrons in the lobby purchasing CDs afterward. With the Irish Dancers and the stories the band has to tell over 30 years of playing together, this show is high energy and highly entertaining.”

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are now available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. Reserved seat tickets are $14 and include a pre-show tasting from the featured restaurant. Tickets for the show only are $9.

