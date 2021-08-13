SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the South Roxana Police Department has been able to conclude its investigation into the tragic traffic crash that occurred at 6:06 p.m on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the intersection of Illinois Route 111 and Broadway Avenue in South Roxana, where a six-year-old child lost her life.

Frank Williford a 29-year-old male from Pontoon Beach and father of the deceased child has been charged in the accident.

"My heart goes out to everyone involved in this tragic circumstance and apologize for the time it took to bring this case to conclusion," Chief Coles said. "Unfortunately, the coronavirus played a major factor in prolonging the investigation to this incident by obtaining records from Missouri.

"I would like to thank the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and A.S.A. Jim Buckley for the tireless efforts to ensure this case was brought to justice. Along with I.S.P. traffic crash reconstructionist Trooper Jeremy Mueller for their much-needed expertise in assisting with this case."

Williford has been charged with:

Count I -Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years) in that the said defendant knowingly drove a motor vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima, vin# 1N4Ll 1D54C170996, Missouri Registration FRIJ2Z, on Illinois Highway 111, South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, while having any amount of Methamphetamine in his blood or urine, in violation of 625 ILCS 11-501(a)(6), and was involved in a motor vehicle accident which resulted in the death of Layla A. Williford­ Mason, and such driving and such violation was a proximate cause of the death of Layla A. Williford-Mason, in violation of 625 ILCS.

Count II - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony) - in that the said defendant, while acting in a reckless manner, performed acts likely to cause the death of or great bodily harm to some individual, in that he drove a motor vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima, vin# 1N4LI 1D54C170996, Missouri Registration FR1J2Z, on Illinois Highway 111, South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, and was involved in a motor vehicle accident, thereby causing the death of Layla A. Williford-Mason, in violation of720 ILCS 5/9-3(a);

Count III -Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine Resulting in Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Enhanced 1- 12 years- in that the said defendant knowingly drove a motor vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima, vin# I N4Ll1D54Cl 70996, Missouri Registration FRIJ2Z, on Illinois Highway 111, South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, while having any amount of Methamphetamine in his blood or urine, in violation of625 ILCS l l-50l(a)(6), and was involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in great bodily harm to Lillith M. Williford, and such driving and such violation was a proximate cause of the great bodily harm to Lillith M. Williford, in violation of625 ILCS 5/l1-501(d)(l)(C);

Count IV -Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine Resulting in Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Enhanced 1 - 12 years) - in that the said defendant knowingly drove a motor vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima, vin# 1N4Ll 1D54C170996, Missouri Registration FR1J2Z, on Illinois Highway 111, South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, while having any amount of Methamphetamine in his blood or urine, in violation of625 ILCS l l-50l(a)(6}, and was involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in great bodily harm to Alex X. Turner, and such driving and such violation was a proximate cause of the great bodily harm to Alex X. Turner, in violation of625 ILCS 5/l l-50l{d}(l}(C};

Count V -Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine Resulting in Great Bodily Harm (Class 4 Enhanced 1 -12 years) - in that the said defendant knowingly drove a motor vehicle, a 2004 Nissan Altima, vin# 1N4Ll 1D54C170996, Missouri Registration FR1J2Z, on Illinois Highway 111, South Roxana, Madison County, Illinois, while having any amount of Methamphetamine in his blood or urine, in violation of625 ILCS l l-50l{a)(6), and was involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in great bodily harm to Pavel Chemyavskiy and such driving and such violation was a proximate cause of the great bodily harm to Pavel Chemyavskiy, in violation of625 ILCS 5/l l-50l{d)(l}(C);

Williford's bond is set at $250,000.

