Father McGivney’s Austin Callovini Signs Letter Of Intent To Play Baseball At Blackburn College In Carlinville
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney’s Austin Callovini signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Blackburn College in Carlinville Thursday afternoon.
“I chose this opportunity because I wanted to stay close to home and be by my family," he said. "Playing baseball at Father McGivney helped me learn new challenges and learning how to play baseball more the first two years were hard because I was new to this school and I was very shy."
Callovini plays left field on varsity and bats second in the lineup. He has been playing baseball since he was 4 years old.
Blackburn College baseball team is coached by Mike Neal. He is the most winning coach in Blackburn College history in any sport. The 2020-21 season will mark the 23rd year that Mike Neal has been head coach at Blackburn College.
Blackburn College is an NCAA Division III School and plays in the SLIAC Conference.
