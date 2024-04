Father McGivney Welcomes 11 Difference College Admissions Counselors To Their Campus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic welcomed 11 different college admissions counselors to their campus recently to communicate with prospective students. Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! The colleges in attendance were: Rockhurst University Southern Illinois University - Carbondale Truman State University University of Arkansas University of Illinois University of Kansas University of Louisville University of Memphis the University of Mississippi (Ole' Miss) University of Missouri - Kansas City and (UMKC) William Woods University. Print Version Submit a News Tip