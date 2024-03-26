GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney girls and boys track and field teams appear primed for the 2024 outdoor season.

The Lady Griffins finished the Illinois indoor track and field season phenomenally; with three state championships, two state records, one runner-up medal, and sixth in the high jump at the Illinois Prep Top Times Indoor Invitational State Championship.

The 1600-meter (4 x 400m) relay team of: Lilly Gilbertson, Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummins and Elena Rybak won in a state record of 4:06.57. The same foursome raced to another state record in the 3200 meters (4 x 800 meter) relay in 9:33.08 in championship position.

Rybak won the 1600 meters in 4:52.17, and Gilbertson was second in the 400 meters in 59.74. Mia Range jumped to sixth in the high jump; her third consecutive medalist position since a freshman, Coach Jim Helton said. The two relays were also school records.

"Of note was Hatley and Gilbertson scratching individual races in order to remain fresh for the relays with the team first motto," Helton noted.

The McGivney boys squad opened their outdoor season with a partial squad at the Triad Distance Carnival. Of note was Aidan Schmidt in the 3000 meters (8th) in 10:33.42, and Levi Huber’s return from injury with his 4:50.88 in the 1500 meters. The distance medley of: Connor Schmidt, Tyler Ahring, Liam Schmidt and Huber ran a school best of 12:04.86 finishing seventh overall.

Both squads will be back in action outdoors on Tuesday, March 27, 2024, at Highland High School.

