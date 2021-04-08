GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School Athletic Director Jeff Oller announced today the school is offering a series of summer camps.

There are a variety of summer camps that will be offered at McGivney from Co-Ed Soccer Camp, Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Co-Ed Volleyball Camp, Returning Players Volleyball Camp, and Art Camp. Each is open for registration.

Oller said a Co-Ed Run Camp and Baseball Camp are To Be Announced.

"We didn't have summer camps last year because of COVID-19, but we are excited to have them this summer," Oller said. "We have camps that are skilled based and we run it with high school players. I think the summer camps are very beneficial to the youth."

Register at https://mcgivneygriffins. 8to18.com/ and select summer camps to see the available camps.

If you have any questions please reach out to Coach Oller at joller@mcgivneygriffins.com

